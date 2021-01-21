On Jan. 6, under unimaginable circumstances, senators from both sides came together and voted for democracy. When they understandably could have retreated, they did not!

More Americans care about democracy than do not! At critical turns, enough people have cared enough to do the right thing at the right time, even at personal risk, to provide the oxygen needed to resuscitate transparency, truth and justice. Judge after judge, even Trump appointees, ruled in favor of truth, our Constitution and democracy.

When special counsel Robert Mueller drew criticism for stepping back, letting then-Attorney General William Barr rule the day, Mueller essentially admonished, “My work is through. We are a democracy. It’s up to the people and the Congress. Let the process work.”

Democracy is a process. We are witnessing it. The wheels can turn slowly, but the forces trying to overwhelm it have been held in check by Americans who strive to practice the fundamental tenets of democracy. Where do we go from here?

To paraphrase Sen. William Cohen on impeachment, it is very important going forward to put members of Congress on record as to where they stand on this.

Colin Powell told CNN host Fareed Zakaria on Jan. 10: “This is a moment for accountability. … I would vote to convict. … But … the big challenge we’re going to have is: How are we going to convince all of our citizens, not just those … who might be called progressives … that we have to start changing our society again?”

How each of us conducts ourselves in meeting this challenge will make all the difference.

Jane Card

Kennebunkport

