Thanks to columnist Bill Nemitz for calling out Sen. Susan Collins once again on her cowardice (“Long in the making, a moment of truth for Susan Collins,” Jan. 15). She lost her moral compass and courage a long time ago, and it’s shameful that she has not at least spoken out against the rampage that recently happened at the Capitol. For her to say she initially thought the mob were Iranians strains credulity, to say the least. I fully expect her to vote against impeachment of this foul former president.
It’s so disheartening to think that Mainers are stuck with her for another six years. I put the blame for that on the Maine Democratic Party for fielding such a weak candidate in Sara Gideon. Collins should have been ripe for the picking.
Barbara Doughty
Portland
