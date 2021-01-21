GORHAM – Lillian Ann White, 75, of Gorham, passed away Jan. 16, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Portland on Oct. 24, 1945 to Forrest and Dora (Wilcox) Diffin.

Lillian grew up in Portland and attended Portland Schools. In 1960 she met the love of her life, Richard White. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before Richard passed away in 2014.

She enjoyed spending time with family, summer vacations on the lake, and could be found playing cards with her many visitors.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Richard White; siblings, Harriett Delano, Allie Diffin, and Forrest Diffin Jr.

She is survived by her son, Shawn White of Gorham; granddaughter, Brittany White of Buxton; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Maddox of Buxton. She is also survived by her sister, Verna Dennison of Portland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery with a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Lillian’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

