KENNEBUNK – William “Will” Warren of Kennebunk passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. Will was born on Jan. 14, 1967 in Hartford, Conn. to Valerie Foulois Warren and Robert Warren. He graduated from high school in Simsbury, Conn. and then attended the University of Connecticut. Will and his family loved cheering on the UCONN Huskies together.

Will also enjoyed cooking traditional specialty dishes for holidays. Will was famous for his brined turkey and stuffing, corned beef and cabbage, daddy lasagna, and lobster rolls. He was the president of his company, Portside Software Systems. Will enjoyed sports, movies and especially listening to music in surround sound. What he enjoyed most was captaining a boat on the water in either the ocean or at his family camp at Swan Pond.

Above all, his greatest love and joy in life was his family, especially his daughter, Miranda. He could be seen walking up and down the field to watch her on the defensive end at all her games and giving her detailed daddy feedback. He practiced with her in the yard, talked and shared stories at night, and helped with homework in between. Most importantly, he held her hand when things got tough; Miranda knew everything would be alright. Now, he will forever be holding our hands from heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle Dillman and daughter Miranda of Kennebunk; his three dogs, Joie, Riley and Calhoun; his mother, Valerie Warren of Kennebunk and Lyman; and his brother, Adam Warren of North Granby, Conn., sister-in-law, Julia; and nephews, Nicholas and Christian Warren. He is also survived by his beloved UCONN Huskies.

In view of COVID concerns, drive by visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Attendees are invited to enter the funeral home parking lot via the Sea Road entrance and depart via the Summer Street driveway. You may stop briefly and offer your condolences to the family while staying in your vehicles.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Will’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

