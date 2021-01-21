WINDHAM – Thomas Wayne McKeen, 56, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was cared for and made comfortable at home by his parents and family who never left his side. He was born in Portland, the son of Elden and Patricia (Corliss) McKeen and graduated from Westbrook High School. Throughout his working years, Tom was employed as a truck driver for companies such as Hillside Lumber, Hammond Lumber, and Gagne and Son in Westbrook. He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the fond memories of coaching Little League. He dearly loved his three children and displayed his pride and joy by being involved in their lives. Whether it was helping his sons Justin and Derek with their winning race cars that raced at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, or sharing that special bond with Asya that only a Father and Daughter have by just hanging out together sharing love and laughter. He is survived by his parents, Patricia and Elden of Windham; his children, Justin McKeen and his wife Samantha of Hollis, Derek McKeen and his fiancé Casey of Hiram and Asya McKeen-Gaffin and her husband Brian of Ohio; loving sisters, Debra Matthews and her husband Thomas of Windham and Susan Walker and her husband Dan of Windham.Among Tom’s greatest joys was his grandchildren, Honor, Spencer, Delaney, Calvin, Erin, and Blake, and newly expected twin granddaughters, Hattie and Harlie A celebration of Thomas’ life will be at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

