Rev. Kenneth Gordon White 1941 – 2021 SABATTUS – Rev. Kenneth Gordon White, 79, of Sabattus passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at the Hospice House in Auburn following a long battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 22, 1941 in Boston, the son of Kenneth Golden White and Jesuina (Mederas) White. He was predeceased by his sister, Rev. Theresa White. A memorial service will be held at Grace Church in Bath at a later date. He will be buried at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society http://www.cancer.org/donate

