NAPLES, Fla. – Mark Thomas Adam 61, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Naples, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Shagoury Adam and their two children, Zachary Mark and Yasmin Rachel Adam. Mark is remembered by his half-sister, Mary-Ellen Adam and his aunt and six cousins throughout North America; Cathy A. Moufarge and Rebecca Saad of New Hampshire, David Hadley of Pennsylvania, Dorothy Makarios, Sammy Makarios, and Laurie Makarios Maalouf of Quebec and Samuel J. Saad Jr. of Florida.

Mark led a remarkably loving life guided by his faith in Christ. He held many roles, including; member of the National Association of Theater Owners, nominee for Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, entrepreneur, philanthropist, OUPV licensed boating captain, fisherman, world traveler, scuba diver, godfather, counselor, and mentor. However, his proudest and most cherished roles were that of a devoted husband and father.

He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Mary Saad Adam and Frank Thomas Adam, both deceased. He was raised by his mother in the Eastern Orthodox faith where he discovered his love for the church, and Christ. Following his passion, he attended Hellenic College in Brookline, Massachusetts. There he met both his soul-mate and wife, Elaine, his lifelong best friend and koumbaros, William Bakos, now known as Fr. Iakovos of Simonopetra Monastery in Greece, and made many other lasting connections with many Orthodox clergy members. He later transferred to Boston College where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in business.

Mark felt it was of the highest importance to be a provider for his wife and future family. Shortly after they married in 1982, Mark began working for his father at Canad Cinemas. There he learned about the movie theater industry and worked his way up from theater manager to vice president of operations. When Canad Cinemas was sold in 1998, Mark took a chance on himself by becoming a self-made entrepreneur.

In 1998, Mark, with the support of his wife, founded Zyacorp Inc, a management company that partook in several ventures including; Zyacorp Hotels founded in 1998 which owned and operated the Howard Johnson’s Hotel in South Portland, Maine from 1998 to 2011, and Zyacorp Entertainment Companies founded in 1999, which currently owns and operates Cinemagic Movie Theaters. Since it’s founding, Cinemagic Movie Theaters has grown to eight locations in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, as well as maintaining exclusive licensure to the only IMAX movie screens in New Hampshire and Maine, and being a past Forbes Fortune 100 Company. Even as a successful entrepreneur Mark remained humble, describing himself as a “popcorn salesman.”

Mark’s childhood dream was to become an architect, and an entrepreneur it remained that his favorite aspect of his business was the construction and design of new projects to which he was deeply involved.

Mark was a humble benefactor and servant of the Orthodox Church throughout his life. He served as chanter of St. George Cathedral in Manchester for 20 years, an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Metropolis of Boston Council Member, board member of the St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center, past chairman of the Metropolis of Boston Golf Tournament, benefactor of the Metropolis of Boston Faith and Heritage Center, past Archdiocesan Council Member, and he continued the pursuit of his dream of building an Orthodox Monastery in the United States.

Mark had a way with people, and a gravitas that encouraged and inspired those around him. Friends and family of Mark describe him as a kind and wise soul, who made everyone feel loved and welcomed. Those whom have known him for years will feel as though they too have lost a brother, or a father. He was a beacon of hope and happiness for a brighter future to many in his life. Mark’s greatest message to his children, and his hope for all those he loved, was to have faith and allow love to lead them.

Services: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, January 29, from 9 to 10 a.m., in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H. Masks are required. The church has planned social distancing procedures. The Trisagion Service will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m., in the cathedral, with the Rev. Michael Wilson officiating.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the church.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, N.H.

The funeral service will be live-streamed via Zoom at: http://www.zoom.us/j/6036229113?pwd=Y1dxWC8zaXZCY2VkRXl2K2pTWkVidz09 or via the St. George Cathedral website at http://www.stgeorge.nh.goarch.org/services-live-stream

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, N.H., is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: http://www.connorhealy.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers will be made to Mark’s beloved brothers at Simonopetra Monastery in Greece. Due to international banking, please make out any checks to Elaine Adam with Simonopetra Monastery in the memo line.

