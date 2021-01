GORHAM – Patricia A. Leonard, 89, wife of Paul, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, in Portland.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m., at the Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Road, Gorham.

