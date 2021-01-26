FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Conrad G. Dauteuil, 74, of Freeman Township, Maine, went home to his maker on Jan. 20, 2021. Conrad fought until he could fight no more to stay. He passed peacefully away with his wife of 26 years by his side, holding his hand until the end.

Conrad was an avid sportsman, who loved the outdoors, walks on the beach. Day trips with his wife and binge watching his massive DVD collection.

Conrad was a man if few words. He believed if you were going to do something do it right. He was a giving man whether it was his time or money.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Eleanor Dauteuil and three brothers: Thomas, John and George.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Provencher) Dauteuil, a daughter, Kelly and her husband Donald Searles, daughter, Shelly and her husband Harry Howarth, daughter, Jodie Dauteuil, a son, Joseph Zucco and his wife Kimberlie, daughter, Dorothy Blake, a son, Paul Zucco and son, Kyle Dauteuil.

Conrad was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be later this year when we all can attend.

