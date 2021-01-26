Aubrey Julianne Brawn BRUNSWICK – Aubrey Julianne Brawn was born in a peaceful sleep on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. Deeply loved and cherished by her parents, Matthew and Suzanna, who are grateful that they were able to hold her in their arms and take in every one of her perfect features, she is also missed by her big brother, Braedyn, her grandparents, Jonathan and Donna Brawn and Allan and Loretta Hartman, aunts and uncles, Nathan and Amanda Brawn and Michael and Meagan Hartman, along with cousins and many others. Aubrey will always remain her parents’ precious baby girl and Braedyn’s little sister. Aubrey is safe in the arms of the Lord now until her family can hold her again in heaven. A private Mass of the Angels will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, at St. Charles’ Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Aubrey’s name can be made to the Colby Fund, 272 Sabattus Street Lewiston, ME, 04240

