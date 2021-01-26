Tina Marie Black (Cassidy) 1961 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Tina Marie Black (Cassidy) passed peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, due to complications following lung cancer, she was 59. Born on July 7, 1961, in Rockland to Donald and Lorraine Robinson Cassidy. She graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1979. Tina married Eric Black in 1993, and together they have made their home in Woolwich. Eric worked as a stage builder for Bath Iron Works and Tina retired after obtaining her nurse’s aide certification and running a successful child care business. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband and they even completed a cross county trip together. Tina loved to spend time with her mother Lorraine Cassidy, there relationship was characterized by a lifelong mutual love. Tina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizbeth and Nick Reno; her younger sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Lew Kingsbury; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Donna Cassidy, Steven and Tracy Cassidy; her niece, Jessica Muhammad; nephew Garrett Cassidy; and five grandchildren, Libby, Reed, Evan, Hakeem, and Alexis. She is preceded in death by her father who she loved deeply, Donald Cassidy, April 16, 2017. Tina will be buried in a private ceremony in July 2021 at Seaside Cemetery in Rockport. A celebration of life for all to attend will be announced at a later date. Maintaining social distancing and adherence to all State and Federal law/policies will continue as required. To share a memory or condolence with Tina’s family, please visits their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Iris Network (www.theiris.org) in memory of Tina.

