OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Elizabeth “Betty” Blow, 87, of Old Orchard Beach died of complications from COVID-19 virus on Jan. 23, 2021, at Pine Point Nursing Home, Scarborough, Maine.She was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and later moved to Massachusetts and Maine. While living in Old Orchard Beach, Betty ran a daycare for many years which she was most proud of. Betty enjoyed knitting, watching game shows, birdwatching, sitting in front of a campfire, shopping, listening to oldies and family cookouts.She had a great sense of humor and would make people laugh with her antics. She was a caring and loving person who was there to help and support anyone who needed a helping hand whether friend or family.She was married to Ronald Blow for 53 years and was also an active member of the Franco American War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary board.Predeceasing Betty was her husband, Ronald Blow, her son, James “Jim” LaFlam, and three brothers and one sister; Earl Clayton, Ernest “Jim” Clayton, John “Jack” Clayton and Cora Muise. Survivors include her daughter, Heather Ann Forrest of Old Orchard Beach and her son, John Harrison of New York. She had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section. Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home are entrusted with her services. Condolence maybe posted to http://www.oobfh.com.﻿

