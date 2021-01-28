‘Somewhere’
Theater
January
Lake Region Community Theatre will presents “Stay-at-Home Showcase,” a collection of submitted videos showcasing a variety of talents. Check lrctme.org or the theater’s Facebook page for more information.
Jan. 29
The Shows Must Go On Livestream, 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live by Schoolhouse Arts Center. Free. Visit the Schoolhouse Arts Center Facebook page for more information.
Feb. 1-6
A Winter Wonderland Celebration presented by Windham Center Stage Theater. Virtual evening of songs, dance and performances. Link available beginning Feb. 1 at windhamtheater.org.
Art
Through Feb. 26
“Sanctuary” exhibit by Bridgton Art Guild members at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Cathy Skeirik Roberts
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: William Dexter Lamb
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald Marr
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth "Libby" (Hyde) Moore
-
Schools and Education
School funding projections give Maine districts a mix of good and bad news