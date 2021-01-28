‘Somewhere’

Theater

January

Lake Region Community Theatre will presents “Stay-at-Home Showcase,” a collection of submitted videos showcasing a variety of talents. Check lrctme.org or the theater’s Facebook page for more information.

Jan. 29

The Shows Must Go On Livestream, 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live by Schoolhouse Arts Center. Free. Visit the Schoolhouse Arts Center Facebook page for more information.

Feb. 1-6

A Winter Wonderland Celebration presented by Windham Center Stage Theater. Virtual evening of songs, dance and performances. Link available beginning Feb. 1 at windhamtheater.org.

Art

Through Feb. 26

“Sanctuary” exhibit by Bridgton Art Guild members at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com for more information.

