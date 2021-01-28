Committee openings
The town has vacancies on several committees.
Those with openings are:
- Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission
- Carroll Park
- Bonny Eagle Park
- Estes Park
- Town Farm Park
- Cemetery
- Keep the Heat On
- Buxton Toy Box
- Saco River Community TV Corp.
For more information, contact Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171 or [email protected]
COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC reports 194 probable and confirmed cases in Buxton through Jan. 17.
The agency gives the town’s population as 8,442.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Cathy Skeirik Roberts
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: William Dexter Lamb
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald Marr
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth "Libby" (Hyde) Moore
-
Schools and Education
School funding projections give Maine districts a mix of good and bad news