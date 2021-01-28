Committee openings

The town has vacancies on several committees.

Those with openings are:

  • Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission
  • Carroll Park
  • Bonny Eagle Park
  • Estes Park
  • Town Farm Park
  • Cemetery
  • Keep the Heat On
  • Buxton Toy Box
  • Saco River Community TV Corp.

For more information, contact Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171 or [email protected]

COVID-19 cases

The Maine CDC reports 194 probable and confirmed cases in Buxton through Jan. 17.

The agency gives the town’s population as 8,442.

