Committee openings

The town has vacancies on several committees.

Those with openings are:

Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission

Carroll Park

Bonny Eagle Park

Estes Park

Town Farm Park

Cemetery

Keep the Heat On

Buxton Toy Box

Saco River Community TV Corp.

For more information, contact Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171 or [email protected]

COVID-19 cases

The Maine CDC reports 194 probable and confirmed cases in Buxton through Jan. 17.

The agency gives the town’s population as 8,442.

