Students from the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center have slowly but steadily been upgrading the internal and external infrastructure at the Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, says post spokesman Dennis Marrotte.

Seniors in the Peter Wilson’s Electricity Technology class installed LED outdoor security lights on the wall facing the post’s parking lot last month.

“This has greatly improved building security and provided much better lighting at night for people using the post for meetings or events while following proper social distancing and facial mask wearing,” Marrotte said in a statement.

This month, students completed the wiring for HVAC units installed by HVAC Services in Westbrook. City code and fire inspectors met with Wilson about requirements.

“The new systems will reduce the workload on the post’s furnace in the winter months and provide air conditioning in the summer, while reducing utility costs,” Marrotte said.

“Our thanks to Manchester Post 62 for working with us to provide our students this great opportunity,” Wilson said.

