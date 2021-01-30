SACO – Nellie Gregoire, 81, of Saco, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home.

She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 11, 1939, a daughter of Burton and Claudia (Sevigny) Culter.

Nellie graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1958. She met her future husband Lionel “Pete” at a Trojan football game and this sparked 61 years of marriage. They had three children together Judy, Michael and Patrick.

Nellie was employed by Corning in Kennebunk for 30 years, working in the purchasing department. She served as the third vice president of the Women’s Education and Industrial Union, a cause she felt passionate about.

Nellie was a passionate Thornton Academy football fan and a member of the Saco Bay Gardening Club. Nellie’s family and friends were important to her. She enjoyed the time they spent together and the memories they created. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Lionel “Pete” on August 31, 2020; and by siblings, William, Marion and Theresa.

She is survived by three children, Judy Keniston and her husband Joe, Michael Gregoire and his wife Margaret and Patrick Gregoire and his wife Tracy; seven grandchildren Jason, Justin, Chelsea, Jake, Max, Megan and Colin; and three great-grandchildren Ava, Emily and Abigail. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Nellie’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

