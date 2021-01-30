GORHAM – Shirley M. Chretien, 71, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Jan. 26, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born in Portland on April 16, 1949 to Clarence and Marie (Merry) Moody.

Shirley graduated from Scarborough High School and worked and retired from Sappi Paper Mill in Westbrook, where she met her husband of 44 years, Laurent Chretien. Shirley lived a full life. She fulfilled all of her travel dreams with her husband, traveling throughout Europe and the United States, Italy being one of her favorite places. She also enjoyed many trips to the U.K. to visit her husband’s relatives, making friends wherever she went. Shirley and her husband enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and she will be sadly missed by all of her friends there.

Shirley loved to shop and always looked forward to the overnight shopping trips with her sisters. She also loved shopping trips she took with her sister-in-law, Pat Currier.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brother, Les; nephew, Timothy Costa; and grandson, Brandyn Chretien.

Shirley is survived by her husband; sisters, Dottie Costa, of Standish, Pam Welch and her husband, Jim of South Portland; and brother, Larry Moody and his wife, Pat of Scarborough; sister-in-law, Pat Currier of Scarborough; step-children, Susan Quinn and husband, Brian, Gregory Chretien and wife, Lori, Jeffery Chretien and partner, Michelle Douglas; granddaughters, Stephanie Tomassetti, Kayla Palmer, and Emily Chretien; great-nephew, Tony Costa (her pride and joy); and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice house for their care and compassion.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Please be mindful of all Covid restrictions and mask wearing. A private graveside will be held in the spring.

To express condolences and to participate in Shirley’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

