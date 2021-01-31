The Source Maine Sustainability Awards, presented by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram are an annual recognition of Maine people who contribute to the state’s environmental well-being through consistent practices. From innovative biologists to community cleanup crews and from organic farmers to solar panel manufacturers, people making environmentally conscious choices in all sectors are vital to Maine’s economy and way of life.

Community knowledge is the key to finding our annual class of environmental superheroes. Nominations are accepted until Monday, March 1. We are on the lookout for sustained, practical, replicable, scalable and outright inspirational environmental achievements, big and small.

Honorees will be profiled on Sunday, Apr. 18 in the Maine Sunday Telegram and Central Maine Sunday.

This year, honors are determined from reader nominations and Portland Press Herald editorial decisions.

Included in the celebration are the MOFGA Russell Libby Agricultural Scholars. These scholarships recognize students and teachers who are pursuing careers in or promoting sustainable agriculture in Maine.

Read more about our past winners: 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

Nomination notes:

You may nominate more than one individual, business, non-profit, etc. Each nomination must be separately submitted.

You may nominate yourself or your own business, non-profit, etc.

You may solicit additional nominations from friends, family and supporters.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.

