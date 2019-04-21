Editor’s Letter Environmental problems affect all of us -- and the solutions will require all of us.

The Counselor: Legal Food Hub helps farmers and food entrepreneurs navigate legal issues The program pairs farmers and entrepreneurs with lawyers who offer pro bono legal advice and help with the paperwork involved in owning a farm or starting a food business.

The Cultivator: Resilience Hub teaches skills that build community and sustainable landscapes Using old tools, sustainability concepts and lots of volunteers, the Resilience Hub is remaking public and private landscapes all around Portland, transforming manicured lawns into buffets of natural foods.

The Toastmaster: Luke Truman is a passionate advocate for the environment From campaigning for solar energy to working with MIT's sustainability lab, Luke Truman lives his values through his job at Allagash Brewing, his volunteer work, and his daily life.

The Reutilizer: Ruth’s Reusable Resources takes old office supplies and puts them into classrooms all over New England In its 25th year, the nonprofit reuses office supplies that would otherwise be thrown out by corporations and big box stores and stocks them in a building where teachers can shop for vital supplies that their schools can't afford.

The Purifier: Brian Marcaurelle helps to keep wild Maine islands – and the waters around them – clean As program director of the Maine Island Trails Association, Marcaurelle believes once people learn to care about wild places, they will work to preserve them.

Meet the 2019 Russell Libby Scholarship Winners A future veterinarian, a Scarborough farmer, and a community group from Milbridge that's teaching kids how to garden and eat healthier food are all winners this year.

2019 Lee Auto Malls Sustainability Champion Award Family-owned and operated Goranson Farm in Dresden is in its 35th year.

Meet the judges for 2019 Source Sustainability Awards They sorted through 100-plus nominations to select this year's winners.