Environmental problems affect all of us -- and the solutions will require all of us.
The aptly named English has overseen MOFGA's quarterly newspaper for three decades.
The program pairs farmers and entrepreneurs with lawyers who offer pro bono legal advice and help with the paperwork involved in owning a farm or starting a food business.
Using old tools, sustainability concepts and lots of volunteers, the Resilience Hub is remaking public and private landscapes all around Portland, transforming manicured lawns into buffets of natural foods.
From campaigning for solar energy to working with MIT's sustainability lab, Luke Truman lives his values through his job at Allagash Brewing, his volunteer work, and his daily life.
In its 25th year, the nonprofit reuses office supplies that would otherwise be thrown out by corporations and big box stores and stocks them in a building where teachers can shop for vital supplies that their schools can't afford.
As program director of the Maine Island Trails Association, Marcaurelle believes once people learn to care about wild places, they will work to preserve them.
A future veterinarian, a Scarborough farmer, and a community group from Milbridge that's teaching kids how to garden and eat healthier food are all winners this year.
Family-owned and operated Goranson Farm in Dresden is in its 35th year.
Nyaruot Nguany is a co-founder of the Maine Environmental Changemakers Network.
The bowls are made from local cherry wood.
They sorted through 100-plus nominations to select this year's winners.
The winners, chosen from more than 100 nominations, serve as signals of hope in what often can seem like dark days for the environment.
via pressherald.com
From a field of nearly 200 candidates, we honor the people and programs moving Maine toward greater sustainability.
