Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Kayleigh Beasley of Bowdoinham, who went missing from the Walmart in Brunswick on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m., according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Beasley was last seen wearing grey and white leggings with spots on them, a green sweatshirt with Chinese lettering on her left sleeve and a large Chinese logo on the back of her sweatshirt, and ankle-high black boots, walking toward McDonald’s at Cook’s Corner, according to police.
Beasley is 4-feet 10-inches tall, 120 pounds and has short black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information as to Beasley’s whereabouts is asked call (207) 443-9711.
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office announced Beasley was missing in a Facebook post on Monday.
Police had no updates as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
