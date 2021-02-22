BATH — Fisher Mitchell School in Bath was removed from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 outbreak list Feb. 18, after reporting no COVID-19 cases for two weeks.

The Regional School Unit 1 school, which teaches grades three through five, was first placed under outbreak status on Jan. 10, alongside Morse High School, which remains on the list.

“Being removed doesn’t change anything in the way we are operating here at Fisher Mitchell School,” said Ricki Waltz, the school’s nurse. “We will continue to follow the required guidelines and monitor our situation closely.”

Fisher Mitchell School started full-time in-person learning on Jan. 19. The school was operating on a part-time in-person learning plan when it was given its outbreak status.

There were 128 schools on the Maine CDC’s outbreak list as of Monday. Morse High School remains the only RSU 1 school on the list. The high school’s last COVID-19 case was reported on Feb 13.

“A school is given an outbreak status if three or more positive cases are identified within fourteen days of each other,” RSU 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel wrote in a Jan. 14 letter to families. “The cases have to be from different households and individuals who test positive must have been in school within fourteen days of testing positive.”

Waltz declined to say when the school’s last reported COVID-19 case was and when that person was last in school but said it was “over 14 days ago.”

“I feel a sense of pride in our community,” said Waltz. “The parents and staff have worked very hard to follow the guidelines to keep our school community safe. The kids are truly amazing. I can’t thank them enough.”

RSU 1 serves Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich.

