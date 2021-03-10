FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Charles W. Lathrop Jr., 64, took his last breath here on earth, early Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. As someone who lived life to its fullest, Charlie met his short lived illness with great fortitude. Charlie was born in Manchester, Connecticut, but grew up in Maine, attending Greely High School in Cumberland and The University of Southern Maine.

Charlie was extremely driven and had a very distinguished business career. Starting as a bagger with Shaws Supermarket in Maine at age 16, his strong work ethic, early leadership skills and charm moved him quickly up the ranks quickly to Manager of Management Planning and Training for 35 stores. In 1985 his talents were recognized by Hannaford Brothers and he was recruited as a Store Director for Shop’N Save. His success earned him a District Manager role and finally Director of Retail Operations for Wellby Super Drug Stores, Inc., a $100 million wholly owned subsidiary of Hannaford Bros. After the sale of Wellby, Charlie and his family moved to Connecticut where he served as VP, COO of Arthur Drug Stores, a privately held retail drug store chain. Charlie was then tasked with running Choice Drug Systems in Baltimore, Maryland as EVP and COO. Charlie moved his family back to Maine in 1996 and joined Advantage Payroll Services as President/CEO where he led the company from $12 million in annual revenue to $75 million before managing the sale of the company to Paychex in 2002. After accomplishing so much at the young age of 45, Charlie ‘semi’ retired to spend more quality time with his family. They have incredible memories of month-long boat trips on their 61-foot Viking, appropriately named “In Pursuit”, traveling down the east coast, through the Bahamas and Mexico.

In 2005 Charlie docked the boat in Fort Lauderdale and joined CompuPay, a provider of payroll, tax and HR management services as Chairman, CEO and President. Through his focus on organic growth and acquisition, Charlie more than tripled the size of the company before retiring in 2012.Charlie remained very active in business serving on the Board of Directors for many companies. He was an active investor and Senior Executive Partner with Silver Oak Services Partners. Reflecting on all these professional accomplishments, he would honestly say his greatest achievement was the relationships that he built. Charlie was the kind of leader that knew everyone’s name, listened, treated people with fairness and respect and continued to mentor anyone that worked for him until his last days. Charlie’s greatest pride and joy came from his family and he would beam as he bragged about his wife and two boys. His strong love and commitment for them, his brothers and sister were displayed every day. Charlie’s large circle of close friends is a tribute to his good hearted and loyal nature, infectious personality and his ability to add value to any conversation on almost any topic. He enjoyed vacationing, lots of music, fishing and hosting parties with many friends that he would say became the family he chose. These friends knew he was a man of his word and one you could count on in times of need.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Maryann Lathrop and mother-in-law, Andrea Bryan.

Charlie’s memory will live on through his loving wife, Angela Lathrop of Franklin; his son, Spencer and his wife Hannah Lathrop of Spring Hill, Tenn.; his son, Colby Lathrop of Gainesville, Fla.; his sister, Laura and husband Rich Lindquist of Casco, Maine; niece, Krista and husband Dan Welch of Portland, Maine; nephew, Adam and wife Ariana Lindquist of Gray, Maine; brother, Stephen Lathrop and nephew, Steve and wife, Lali Lathrop of New Gloucester, Maine; brother, Andy and wife, Stephanie Lathrop and nephew, Owen and niece, Natalie of South Berwick, Maine; and many loving in-laws.

A celebration of Charlie’s life is being held on March 13, in Tennessee and he will be laid to rest in Yarmouth, Maine, at a graveside ceremony in June.

Charlie was a true Patriot, he loved his country and had the utmost respect for all who serve to provide us the freedoms we enjoy.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Charlie’s honor to one of the following A-rated charities:

– Homes For Our Troops http://www.hfotusa.org

– K9s For Warriors http://www.k9sforwarriors.org

