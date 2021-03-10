GORHAM – Roberta M. Logrien, 80, of Patio Park Lane, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Portland on Oct. 22,1940, a daughter of Ernest and Caroline (Cressey) Brandt.

For many years she and her husband, John, cleaned many local businesses.

Roberta had a love for dancing and this is how she met her John in 1999. She also had a love for ’50s music and country and western music.

Surviving is her husband John, three children Phil, Dee Dee, and Scott as well as three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

At Roberta’s request and due to the pandemic, there will be no services.

