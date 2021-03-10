Richard C. Kingsbury 1932 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Richard C. Kingsbury, 88 of Vale Road, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Bath on May 12, 1932, a son of Rose V. Higgins and Robert E. Kingsbury Sr. He attended local schools and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1950. On Dec. 21, 1950, he married the love of his life, Beverly A. Smith in Bath, and together made their home in Arrowsic, until her passing on Feb. 17, 2009. Richard served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 to June of 1953 when he was honorably discharged after being wounded in action. He worked for 42 years at Bath Iron Works, starting in the Apprenticeship Program, then worked in various positions throughout his tenure in the shipyard, including his last role as Assistant Foreman of the Carpenter Shop, before retiring in 1995. Richard enjoyed traveling to Campobello Island, Canada, camping, boating, hunting, and fishing on Rangeley, Moosehead, and Chesuncook Lakes with family and friends. Especially with his dear friend Bruce McGowen, with whom he shared many memorable fishing expeditions. He is predeceased by his wife; and four brothers, Bruce H., Eugene H., Robert E. Jr and Roger A. Kingsbury; and a sister, Thelma K. Brittell. Surviving are two daughters, Linda L. McKellar and her husband William of Bath, and Nancy A. Davis of Arrowsic; a son, Steven C. Kingsbury and his wife Judy of Woolwich; two sisters, Sylvia Fuller and her husband Dennis of Woolwich and Elaine Ricker of Bath; an uncle, Harry Higgins and his wife Lorraine of Bath; six grandchildren, Shawn Davis of Arrowsic, Todd McKellar and his wife Hillary of Lexington, Mass., Amy McKellar and her wife Mandy Nichols of Needham, Mass., Travis McKellar and his wife Rebecca of Naples, Fla., Jessica Reynolds and her husband Corey of Georgetown, and Lisa Kingsbury and her partner David Moore of Chelsea; eight great-grandchildren. At the family’s request all services will be private. Burial will be in the spring at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to: Bath Salvation Army 25 Congress Ave. Bath, ME 04530

