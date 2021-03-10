WATERBORO – Robert “Bobby” Turner, devoted husband, dad, grandfather, and friend went to his eternal home on March 6, 2021.

Bobby was born in Sanford on Aug. 7, 1947, the son of Donald and H. Geneva (Blanchard) Turner. He grew up in town and graduated from Sanford High School.

Bobby met his future wife, Ann Chasse, while they were both in high school. They were soulmates and were married on Oct. 19, 1968. They were blessed with a daughter, Lisa and then a son, Peter, and made their home in Sanford.

Bobby worked at Southern Maine Community College before retiring to restore vintage modified racecars. His passion was racing. As an outstanding race car builder and highly decorated race car driver, he was nicknamed, “The Kid From Maine” after winning the pole at Stafford Speedway’s inaugural Spring Sizzler in 1972.

A fierce competitor throughout his career spanning more than 50 years, Bobby raced all over the eastern seaboard from Maine to Martinsville, Virginia. On the track, he won races all over New England, and captured the friendship and respect of competitors and peers. Bobby was a walking library of racing knowledge, able to recite in order the winner and car number of every Daytona 500. He served on the Board of Directors of the Senior Tour Auto Racers and was a respected advisor to the Maine Vintage Race Car Association. His racing journey culminated in 2012 as he was elected to the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Off the track, Bobby loved spending time with family and friends creating everlasting memories. He enjoyed playing his daily game of Skip-Bo with Ann and soaking in the sun rays on Ogunquit beach. He cherished coaching and supporting his children in their athletic pursuits, and relished the moments to give his grandchildren a ride on the tractor or to play a game of backyard hoops. He always looked forward to hobnobbing with his buddies at antique car shows.

Bobby was a special person who made friends everywhere he went. He was a character, known for his deep, infectious laugh. He had an on-demand rolodex of jokes, was a great storyteller, and was the life of the party. Bobby was a solid soul who always greeted you warmly and made you smile.

Bobby’s larger than life personality will be dearly missed by his family and his racing community. The checkered flag waves in you Bobby … We will always love you, carry forward your unbending spirit to enjoy the lighter side of life, and you will always be close to our hearts.

Bobby is lovingly survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann Turner, daughter, Lisa Kent and husband Scott and son, Peter Turner and wife Nicole, and beloved grandchildren, Tanner and Peyton Kent and Josie and Trent Turner; brother, Donald Jr. and wife Sally; sisters, Connie Gerry and husband Robert, and Helen Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for the family and a celebration of Bobby’s life will be announced soon.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

Please no flowers.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

With Bobby’s love of children, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

