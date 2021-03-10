James Edward Oliver Sr. 1947 – 2021 BATH – James Edward Oliver Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Jim was born on May 27, 1947 in Portland. He was the son of George G Oliver and Elisabeth (Betty) Doyon Jim grew up in Bath attending Bath schools and graduated in 1966 from Morse High School. While attending Morse he participated in cross country and track. Jim was a member of the Junior High and Morse High band playing the clarinet. Following high school he attended Burdett College in Boston, Mass. Jim married Karen Hawkes in 1967 and had two children, James E. Oliver Jr. and Jean Ann Williams, both of North Bath. He drove school bus for the City of Bath for 28 years, retiring in 2000 and continued his work for AFSCME union working as a Staff Representative until 2008. Jim was the president of Local 2010 for 27 years. He married Jonice Blagdon Phinney in 1987 and they lived in Bath for their entire marriage. He was a Life Member of the Elks Lodge Post 934 in Bath, supporting many civic and lodge fund raising efforts to benefit the school athletics and city residents. He loved country music, NASCAR, the Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his wife Jonice of 34 years; his children; his granddaughter Elizabeth J. Williams; and his two stepdaughters Jodi and Tasha Phinney of Scarborough. There will be no funeral service at Jim’s request. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net or https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Babine Scholarship Fund c/o Bath Elks Lodge 9 Lambard St. Bath, ME

