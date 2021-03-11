LIMERICK — On Feb. 20, 2021, Robert “Bob” Raymond Ouellette passed away at the age of 73, after a stoic fight with cancer.

Shortly before the holidays, Bob was diagnosed with lung cancer, and his health rapidly declined thereafter.

Bob was born on July 17, 1947, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Robert and Alice Ouellette. At the age of 18, Bob eagerly joined the U.S. Navy and served as a head cook on the USS Haleakala while at sea for four years during the Vietnam war. After his service, he followed his family to Limerick, Maine, where he worked as a master plumber for many years. Bob was actively involved in his community as a member of Massabesic Lions Club. Upon retirement, he worked as a driver of a special needs school bus.

Bob was a gentle soul, a loving husband, a supportive stepfather, a proud veteran, and even more, a dear friend. Bob was forever conversational and endlessly empathetic. He loved people and, of course, adored animals. Bob was known as a man of integrity, compassion, and humility; a rare blend of old fashion chivalry accented with a curious and open mind. Bob was always there unconditionally for his family; steadfast and ready to help, listen, or offer advice. Recently, Bob gained the title of “Grampy,” a role he held dear and which he took great pride in.

Bob leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Elisa Vespa-Ouellette, of Scarborough, Maine; his stepson, Timothy Diomede, and his wife, Olga Diomede, of Scarborough, Maine; his grandson, Charles Diomede, of Scarborough, Maine; his brother, Richard Ouellette of New Hampshire, and his sister, Rita Davies of Florida.

Despite the slew of challenges and complexities presented by the current pandemic, his family was fortunate to be able to say their last goodbyes in person. Bob was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

There will not be any services held and as requested, Bob’s ashes will be scattered at sea. Once we can safely gather, there will be a celebration to honor a wonderful man and a great life lived.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: