SACO — York County Senior College begins the spring semester on March 29, via zoom.

Courses, for those 50 and old, range from the arts and literature to history, wellness nature and beyond. York County Senior College has choices that fit a variety of interests.

Registration will be processed online with COURSE STORM using a credit or debit card. Enrollees will find the information on the website yorkcountyseniorcollege.org. For questions and more information, call 207-282-4030. Classes range from three to eight weeks, $ 25 each with a current $25 registration fee.

The rest of the story — is a continuation of Fred Boyle’s “The Way We Were.” This class will cover the period in American History from the 1930’s through the Obama Presidency.

Remembering the 50s — with Lorraine Dutile-Masure who also brings many years of teaching with Senior College. This class is one part history, one part personal recollections, one part music of the decade. “ Yakety Yak, don’t talk back.”

Two sides of every story — Mike Berkowitz will help us see both sides of the issues that trouble our society. The left argues one way, the right another. Can we better understand the other perspective. We all know this can be difficult and Mike will play the devil’s advocate at times.

Bring a book to zoom — Arlene Jackson continues with her very popular book reading with participants discussing the books from cover to cover. This experience will be academic and social in nature. The book list is on our website.

Introduction to addiction — Jeff Goldsmith will provide a brief overview of the biological, psychological, and sociofamilial, dimensions as they influence the development of addicion and the recovery process. This class was very well received last fall.

Introduction to meditation — Jeff Goldsmith has been meditating 51 years as a Zen Buddhist and will provide his experience in your process. Jeff offered this during our Winter term with positive feedback.

Addictions Part ll — Jeff Goldsmith will focus in more depth, than Intro to Addiction, on the disease of addiction, neurobiology of addiction, family dynamics of addiction and so much more. Jeff is board certified in addiction medicine and is a past president of the American Society of Addiction Medicine 2015-2017.

Yin yoga — Join Andrea Gleason for a gentle ‘take it to the mat’ Yin Yoga practice. Slow yourself down, quiet your mind and get into your body. Andrea is certified by the Yoga Alliance as a 500 RYT, E-RYT and YACEP. She is also a Master Reiki Practitioner and USA Triathlon Coach, Level 1

Writing from memory — John Forssen is a retired Adjunct University of New England professor in English Literature with a focus in writing. He is also a contributing writer for the Kennebunk Village Publication. John will guide participants to draw short stories from their memories. They don’t need to be autobiographical, yet should draw heavily from our experiences & our subsequent emotional responses.

Masterpieces of American art history — Robert Dunn is an active artist, who has always had an interest in art history, the artists and their work and has taught numerous art history classes. We’ll explore the salient history of American art from its beginnings in the colonial past up until World War l. The course covers painters such as Copley, Stuart, Sargent, Cassatt, Homer and many others.

Who hired you? — Pamela Albee CCHT, CHI, will help us break down the influences, suggestibility, beliefs, and energy regarding how we hire ourselves to worry and fix others with the unintended consequences. Pam is a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Hypnotherapy Instructor & has written a few E-Books

How long must women wait for freedom and justice — Anne B. Gass will present a three-week course that will be a continuation of suffrage history and the Equal Rights Amendment. Her Fall classes were very eye opening and interesting as I’m sure, will be the case this time. 1. Voting Down the Rose. 2. We Demand. 3. “There’s Nothing Complicated about Ordinary Equality.” Anne is the author of Voting Down the Rose — about her great grandmother and she continues in her activist traditions.

Basic digital photography — Millet Day will take you outside to help you learn basic camera settings including ISO, shutter speed, aperture and white balance. I encourage you to have a tripod if possible. This will be his third year teaching photography with YCSC, as well as teaching a class while working at IDEXX Labs. You’ll go to Laudholm, Rachel Carson + others and local beaches.

Plein air painting — Pat Wood with take you outside to bring an awareness of outside colors, atmosphere and composition by sketching with watercolor or acrylic paint. Pat is a former art instructor at Elan School, Thornton Academy, art director at Copley Square Advertising Agency.

