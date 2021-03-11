Elected positions available

Nomination papers are available for several elected municipal positions.

Papers for the town boards are due by 4:30 p.m. April 9 to Town Clerk John Myers’ office at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. The election will be held June 8, when Buxton and four other SAD 6 towns will also choose school board directors and vote on the school budget referendum.

The three-year term of Chad Poitras on the Board of Selectmen is available and Poitras, current chairperson of the board, has taken out papers.

A pair of three-year Planning Board seats now held by Chairperson Keith Emery and Christopher Baldinelli also expire in June, and both Emery and Baldinelli have been issued papers.

The three-year terms on the town Budget Committee now held by Tyler Ladd and Scott Warchol also are available.

The nomination deadline for SAD 6 board candidates was Tuesday. Incumbent Ellen DeCotiss was the only candidate to submit verified papers for the available Buxton residency seat to Hedy Smith, school district executive secretary, by midday Tuesday.

Mysterious signs

Mysterious signs that recently popped up inside town hall offer congratulations for 35 years.

The signs refer to John Myers.

“The signs, a little elf or two wants everyone to know that the town has put-up with me for 35 years as its elected town Clerk,” Myers explained in an email response to the American Journal.

“I try saying that I’m turning 35 years old, but no one believes me,” he said.

