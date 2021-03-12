Return students to classroom

To the editor,

Education is the key to success! As a primary teacher of 32 years, a mother of three and a grandmother of seven, I feel strongly that it is time for students to return to the classroom full time. Schools provide a safe haven for all. Nothing can replace the learning that occurs in an organized, structured environment led by our qualified professionals. Peer interaction is so necessary for continued growth. Children are resilient and adaptable. They have mastered mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing. It is the time to trust them — with adult guidance they can successfully maneuver the school environment. Please give them a chance.

June Bureau

Scarborough

Supporting Open Primaries/Improving Voter Access

To the editor,

I’m writing in support of Representative Sophie Warren-I as she works with both Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation to increase voter participation in Maine primaries. Currently only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in the primaries; primaries funded by all taxpayers. Currently this denies the 32 percent of Mainers who are unenrolled in a party to vote; this in a state that has a tradition of civic participation and electoral inclusion. Although this is a substantial number of Mainers it is expected to rise now that Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) has been implemented. With AVR, eligible Mainers who are not already registered to vote will be automatically registered when they receive or renew their drivers’ licenses. Based upon the AVR experience in Oregon (80 percent unenrolled), we can reasonably expect a much larger percentage of Mainer voters will be unenrolled in the future, and denied the right to vote in primaries. Maine is one of only a handful of states with closed, members-only, primaries. Let your state representative know you want their support of L.D. 231, An Act to Establish Open Primaries.

Sophie, thanks for being a leader in expanding democracy in Maine.

Larry Hartwell

Scarborough

