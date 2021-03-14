TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone is into his second full week on the bench after having a pacemaker inserted and says he’s feeling “awesome.”

Boone had the procedure done at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, on March 3 and was back on the job after missing just three games.

“Just a lot different, honestly,” Boone said before Sunday’s road game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “Energy. Even cardio-vascular workout capabilities. Done some (Peloton) rides I haven’t done in a few months that I didn’t even realize, oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like.”

Boone’s pacemaker is to keep his heart rate from dropping below 50-60 beats per minute or from rising too high.

“Still have some arm restrictions,” Boone said. “So I can’t like lift weights like I normally do but that will be hopefully a few more weeks. But as far as just getting around, energy in the mornings and all day, so much better.”

Boone had open heart surgery on March 26, 2009, while he was a player with the Houston Astros, a procedure to correct a swelling of the aorta. The condition had been first discovered when he was in college.

The 48-year-old Boone underwent yearly checkups since and said electrocardiograms this winter came back good, with no change, But when he was monitored for several weeks, he was found to have a heart rate as low as 30-39 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 considered normal for adults.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”

The 2019 World Series MVP, whose 2020 season was cut to just five innings because he needed carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist, said his calf “grabbed” as he stood on that leg at the end of his pitching motion.

“Just kind of more of a precautionary thing and just kind of take it day-to-day and see how it feels tomorrow,” said Strasburg, who allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of Washington’s game against the Houston Astros.

“Luckily, I feel like I’m a fast healer,” he said, “so I don’t think it would be something that could be a prolonged absence.”

Manager Dave Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard went out to the mound to check on the right-hander before he left the game.

