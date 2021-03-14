ORONO — Hannah Bamford scored in the second half as the University of Maine women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday in its first home game since 2019.

The Black Bears (0-3-1, 0-1-1 America East) had not played at home since a 2-1 loss to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County on Oct. 20, 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Lauren Chamberlain scored in the first half to give NJIT (2-1-1, 0-0-1) the lead. Neither team was able to score in the two 10-minute overtime sessions.

Kira Kutzinski stopped eight shots for Maine.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 59, COLBY 50: Angelica Hurley had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Monks (4-0) as beat the Mules (2-2) in Standish.

Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 14 points and Kaleigh Walsh added 11.

Alisha Aube scored 17 points for Colby. Adaobi Nebuwa added 14 points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 96, ST. JOSEPH’S 80: Griffin Foley scored a game-high 29 points in the Monks (0-2) loss to the Mules (2-0) in Waterville.

Wallace Tucker scored 23 points and Alex McGovern added 20 for Colby. Henry Westrich added 16.

Nicholas Curtis scored 22 points for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9, FRANKLIN PIERCE 4: Aaron Aragon and Brent Hill both had two goals and an assist as the Nor’easters (4-0) beat the Ravens (1-5) in Biddeford.

Geordan Buffoline added two goals, while Justin Dixon had three assists for UNE.

BASEBALL

MAINE 12, WAGNER 3: Jake Rainess hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Black Bears (5-3) scored six times on their way to a win over the Seahawks (2-3) in Coney Island, New York.

Sean Lawlor added a three-run double later in the inning for UMaine. Jeff Mejia added a two-run double in the eight inning and Alex McKenney pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out four to earn the win.

SOFTBALL

UMAINE, SACRED HEART SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: Kelby Drews was 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored, and Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched a complete game as the Black Bears (1-3) won the first game of a doubleheader against the Pioneers (2-6), 8-2, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Carolina Kruger had four hits, two RBI and three runs scored as Sacred Heart won the second game, 10-5.

