KANSAS City, Mo. — Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.

It is the ninth Big 12 Championship in the last 10 tournaments for top-seeded Baylor (25-2).

Dijonai Carrington added 14 and Moon Ursin had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bears won their 17th straight game.

Kirsten Deans scored 15 and Kysre Gondrezick had 13 for West Virginia, which was trying to win their second Big 12 Tournament in the last four years.

West Virginia (21-6) went 17 of 63 (27%) from the field and Baylor was 33 for 66 (50%).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) ALABAMA 80, LSU 79: Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and the Crimson Tide (24-6) won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge the Tigers (18-9) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide added to their regular-season title with a victory that should help Alabama at least match its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament – it was No. 2 in both 1987 and 2002.

Alabama, the reigning national champions in football, won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky’s 31. The Crimson Tide (24-6) hadn’t even reached this game since 2002.

After Jones went a long way down the lane for his shot, Alabama turned to its defense.

Keon Ellis blocked a shot by LSU’s Javonte Smart and the Tigers took a timeout with just over seven seconds left to set up the final attempt.

