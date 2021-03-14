PORTLAND – Maria A. (Pinkham) Nichols, born Feb. 2, 1955 in Worcester, Mass. was reunited with God and her loved ones on March 1, 2021.

After receiving her GED at the age of 14 from Cathedral High, Maria went on to become a hairdresser.

She is survived by her four sons, Michael, Lorn, Kristien and Gabriel; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She loved butterflies, the ocean, and long conversations with family and friends. Those who knew Maria loved her and she will be missed, but not forgotten.

A small gathering will take place Thursday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland for those interested in paying their respects.

