WILMINGTON, Mass. – James Anthony Tibbetts, 85, of Wilmington, Mass., passed away March 8, 2021.

Beloved companion of 31 years to Ginette Tentindo of Wilmington, Mass.; father of the late Steven Tibbetts and dedicated father of Kenneth and Elizabeth Tibbetts of New Hampshire.

Son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Olive Tibbetts; brother of the late Beverly Ann Trask.

Formerly of Seabrook, N.H., James graduated from Hallowell High School and then served his country by joining the United States Coast Guard.

He joined Exide Battery and became the N.E. District Sales Manager. James was the founder of Battery Technologies in Hampton Falls, N.H. and Wilmington, Mass.

He also loved boating on the Parker River in Rowley, Mass. and going to the Elks in Newburyport, Mass. with Ginette.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

[email protected]

foundation.org or

COPD Foundation

330 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Miami, FL 33134

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous