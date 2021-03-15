The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski.

Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. New deals can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years. His improvement has been steady and he is coming off his best season with the Titans, catching 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Patriots have struggled to get production at tight end since Gronkowski initially announced his retirement in 2019.

Gronkowski was a favorite target of Tom Brady and a four-time All-Pro during his nine seasons in New England. But in the past two seasons a group that has included Ben Watson, Devin Asiasi, Ryan Izzo, Matt Lacosse and Dalton Keene combined for just three touchdown catches for the Patriots.

Watson, who came out retirement at age 39 when he signed as a free agent in 2019, produced 17 catches for 173 yards that season. But he retired again that offseason.

The lack of a dependable option at tight end certainly restricted quarterback Cam Newton last season, especially after receiver Julian Edelman went on injured reserve early in the schedule.

Adding Smith to the mix is the first in what is expected to be several moves by Coach Bill Belichick this offseason to upgrade options in passing game for Newton, who is currently the front-runner to start again after agreeing to a one-year deal last week.

RAVENS: Guard Kevin Zeitler has agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The nine-year veteran was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler was scheduled to make $12 million, with a salary-cap hit of $14.2 million in 2021 for New York.

Zeitler, who just turned 31, has played in 135 games with 134 starts for Cincinnati (2012-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and the Giants (2019-20). He also started four playoff games with the Bengals.

The durable guard has started all 16 games in six of his NFL seasons, including five of the past six. He had started 85 straight games before missing a start Dec. 15, 2019, with an ankle injury.

CARDINALS: Arizona re-signed linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old Golden has spent most of his career with the Cardinals after being selected by them in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played with Arizona from 2015-18 before signing with the New York Giants and was then traded back to the Cardinals midway through the 2020 season.

BUCCANEERS: Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with Tampa Bay, who isn’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of its Super Bowl-winning roster.

Barrett has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers over the past two seasons and earned $15.8 million in 2020, when he played under the franchise tag after leading the league with 19½ sacks in 2019.

The 28-year-old’s new deal – facilitated by Tom Brady signing an extension that cleared $19 million in salary cap space – includes $36 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous