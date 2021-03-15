An endangered species of whale that lives off the East Coast is having its best season for new babies in several years.
The North Atlantic right whale numbers only about 360, and it has been hindered in recent years by high mortality and low reproduction. But this year 18 newborn whales have been spotted, and that’s the best since 2013, Maine Public reported.
The calving season for the whales began in November and could continue through the month.
The whales are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. They’ve been the focus of conservationists for years.
Federal ocean regulators are expected to issue new rules designed to protect the whales in the coming months. The rules will change the way fishermen harvest lobsters off the East Coast.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Patriots will sign tight end Jonnu Smith
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: March 5-11
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: March 8-14
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: March 8-15
-
Local & State
Endangered whales having a baby boom off East Coast
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.