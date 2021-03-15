PINE ISLAND, Flo. — Norma “Jean” Hopkins, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the comfort of her home after a brief illness.

Jean was born in Reedsville, West Virginia, on Sept. 8, 1937, to Charles V. and Edna Mae Grimm Anderson.

Jean married Frank Hopkins and they made their home in Kennebunk, raising three children. Jean held many jobs, mostly in health care. She had an amazing way with people and always showed great compassion and empathy for her patients, always able to put a smile on their faces.

In retirement, Jean pursued her love of art, taking lessons and became an excellent artist. She loved to garden, and you could always find her outside working in the yard. She loved yoga, Kennebunk Beach, spending winters in Florida with Vern, spending time with her family, and visiting her daughter’s family in Maryland. As a Catholic, she loved her faith and attending Mass at the Monastery in Kennebunkport.

Jean is survived by: long-time companion, Vern Adams of Buxton and Florida and his family; sons, Thomas “Mick” (Mary) of Westbrook, and William (Cindy) of Wells; daughter, Holly Hopkins Howe (Eric) of Maryland; grandchildren, Allie Hopkins Harvell (Thomas), Thomas Hopkins (Patrick), Evan Hopkins and MacKenzie Howe; great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Benjamin Harvell; siblings, Thelma Jane Siebert and Roger Anderson; many nieces, nephews; and countless friends from Maine and Florida.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Frank; parents, Charles and Edna; and siblings, Charles Anderson, Jr., Jerry Anderson, and Carolyn Sue Hall.

A memorial Mass will be held in the summer in Kennebunk, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department, Gibson Pavilion, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102 or online at www.mmc.org/donate

