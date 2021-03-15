Police say they have arrested a Harpswell man for allegedly violating his bail conditions, a few days following an alleged incident in which he allegedly fired a handgun outside a Topsham woman’s home.

Christopher Williams, 41, was initially arrested on March 10 after police said he fired seven rounds from the driveway of a Meadow Road residence. He was arrested a short time later in Brunswick.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a dwelling, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief and operating under the influence.

Correcting a previous statement, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said police have not determined what Williams was shooting at.

Williams was arrested again on Saturday on Bath Road in Brunswick shortly after 6 p.m. Hagan said Williams allegedly texted the Topsham woman, who he is not allowed to contact under his bail conditions.

Hagan said Williams is charged with violating his conditions of release, a Class C felony punishable by up to 5 years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

