Police say they arrested a Harpswell man Wednesday after he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun during an in Topsham.

Police say they were called to a Meadow Road home at around 3:20 p.m. A 21-year-old woman who was present at the time was not injured.

Christopher Williams, 41, allegedly left the woman’s home after firing the gun, according to police. Police stopped his Chevrolet Trailblazer on the Route 1 on-ramp in Brunswick about 20 minutes later. Police say they found an empty 9-millimeter handgun in his vehicle.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. He was also charged with three misdemeanors: discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a dwelling, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal mischief.

Williams was taken to Two Bridge Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

