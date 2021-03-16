PORTLAND – Anne M. Flaherty, 70, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born in Portland on Oct. 26, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Davis) Flaherty. Anne was educated locally, graduating from Portland High School, class of 1969. She worked for 42 years of her life, first at Loring, Short and Harmon until they closed in 1995, and then as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until she retired in 2014. After losing her parents at a young age, Anne being the oldest of seven children, raised her two sisters and four brothers.

Anne was truly the matriarch of her family. She treasured the times when her home was filled with family and loved ones. She enjoyed hosting holidays, playing board games, and she loved a good joke. The door to her home was always open, and her love and selflessness extended to anyone who walked inside. During tough times, Anne turned to her faith to guide her and knew that all would be well. Anne was a friend to all who knew her and will be missed by many.

Anne was predeceased by two brothers, John and Mark Flaherty. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen and her husband Jason Janvrin, along with their two sons, Conor and Colin, of Windham; two sisters, Mary-Jo and her husband Jim Brink of Portland, and Terri Flaherty of Portland; two brothers, Michael and Paul Flaherty of Portland; nieces and nephews, Samantha King, Sara Brink, and Courtney and Matthew Flaherty; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A private Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. To view the live stream of the Mass please go to: http://www.Portlandcatholic.org/online-mass .

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Anne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit

http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Anne’s memory to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland http://www.arlgp.org/

make-a-gift/donate/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous