James Michael Fernald 1955 – 2021BOWDOIN – James Michael Fernald passed away unexpectedly March 5, 2021, at his home in Bowdoin, Maine. Michael was born and raised by his mother, Rose Marie and father, Winston “Keith,” in Canaan/Skowhegan, Maine. He was the third oldest of four rambunctious boys. His mother remembers him best as a respectful and loving child who loved fishing, skiing Eaton Mountain, cycling, swimming, hunting, and exploring the outdoors. Once grown, Michael “Red” was a licensed arborist and he worked at Bath Iron Works until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, playing poker, and spending time with his family. Michael’s unwavering love of family was an indelible gift to those whose lives were touched by his kindness and generosity. After his father passed away in 1979, Michael helped raise his youngest brother, Mark, making selfless sacrifices to ensure that Mark would never live a day without a father figure. Michael cared for his mother Rose Marie over the past 30 years, spending winters in Florida and summers in Maine with her. Michael’s greatest accomplishment was his only daughter, Danielle. His undying love for her and his beautiful examples of caregiving and compassion were vital to Danielle’s choice to become a nurse. Danielle remembers him best as a friendly, and cheerful man who was always willing to help someone in need. Michael is survived by his daughter, Danielle of Freeport, his mother Rose Marie of Zephyr Hills, Fla., his brothers, Barry of Rouses Point, N.Y., Bruce of Brewer, and Mark of Belfast, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. There will be a celebration of life on March 20, 2021 from 7-9 p.m., at Stars and Stripes Brewing Company, 8 Varney Road, Freeport. Masks are requested. There will be a private family memorial to be announced. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please bring a potted plant for Danielle’s memorial garden.

Guest Book