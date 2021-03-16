SCARBOROUGH – Vicki Lynn Wetherington, 64, of Portland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 2, 1956, in Portland, the daughter of Bruce Carlton Wetherington and Almina Louise (Pratt) Wetherington of Portland.

Vicki loved sitting down and having a cup of tea, nurturing her house plants and dancing. Vicki was a loving, caring and compassionate person committed to her family and assisting others. Her family is forever grateful for the difference she made in their lives and dedication to those in need. Vicki is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jason Bemis, wife Jen and granddaughter, Cadence of South Paris, Alyssa Kitchin, husband Garrett, grandson Jacob and granddaughter Alexis of Madison, Katherine Bauter and grandson Kamden of Bridgton, and Michael Bauter and his companion Seneca of Greene. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters, also to include many nieces, nephews and friends. The family expresses great appreciation to the medical professionals and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough for providing her exceptional care and comfort. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

