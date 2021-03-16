Jeanne Delores McKenna 1943 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Jeanne Delores McKenna, 77, of Topsham, Maine, passed away the morning of March, 11, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital with her husband and daughter. She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 7, 1943, a daughter of Napoleon Emile and Laurette (Jacques) Bourque. Jeanne loved playing cards or board games with family and friends, especially poker nights! Bowling, reading (often going to work sleep deprived from a really good book) rides to the ocean, vacations on Damariscotta Lake, sightseeing, going out to dinner with friends. She loved playing cribbage with her husband most every evening and their season tickets for date nights to Maine State Music Theater. Jeanne’s love for her family and her faith were very strong. She worked at Jay Brush in Cabot Mill until 1976 where she met her husband. She later worked at the Times Record from 1976 until her retirement in 2008. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward of Topsham, son, Joseph Nobrega of Jarratt, Va., daughter, Laurie McKenna of Brunswick; grandchildren: Christina Bryner, Jacqui Nobrega, Sarah Nobrega, Jessica Nobrega, Jonathon Nobrega; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lionel Bourque and his wife – Judy of Brunswick, sister, Suzanne Dube and her husband Raymond of Brunswick, sister, Simone Tupper and her husband James of Bowdoin. She had a lifelong friendship with Martha Mellen of Topsham. Jeanne was predeceased by her sister, Gloria Tourtelotte The family would like to thank Maggie Gardiner and Kirsten Skorpen part of the Palliative Care Team at Mid Coast Hospital for their incredible support as well as the rest of the Mid Coast staff for taking great care of her. Funeral mass and burial will be announced later. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers please donate to Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick. Jeanne loved all animals and her dog, Brutus, brought her immense joy.

