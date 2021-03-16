STANDISH – Desiree Linda Lessard, 42, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2021, in Baldwin.

She was born in Westbrook on April 20, 1978, a daughter of Robert and Jeannette Poirier.

Desiree will always be remembered by her selfless and helping personality. She loved her family and friends and endlessly gave to others including being a “therapist” to people who wanted to talk about their issues.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Lessard; children, Aurora, Justin, Jaysin, and Eve; siblings, Chris Poirier and Rena Garland; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 20, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

