GORHAM – James “Jim” Lyle Talbot, 81, passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with heart disease on March 17, 2021. He was born in Portland on Oct. 17, 1939, a son of the late Charles and Thelma (Adams) Talbot. He attended Portland schools. He worked for many years at Crosby Laughlin and in the automotive repair business at Portland Clutch.

He was married to the love of his life for 60 years to Dianna Mae Gipson. Jim enjoyed his family, old cars, his ’87 Dodge Ram, playing cards with his family, and most importantly his dogs!!

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Thelma Talbot, brothers, Bill, Phil, Ted, Lloyd, and sister, Elaine.

Jim is survived by beloved wife, Dianna (Gipson) Talbot, his children, Sherri and husband Frank of Standish, Dennis and wife Donita of Standish, brothers, Kenneth Talbot of Portland and Gary Talbot and his wife Donna of South Portland, grandson, Joshua and his wife Erin of Limington, granddaughter, Miryah and partner Nick of Sanford, three great grandchildren, Cody, Aaron, and Natalie.

At the families request, a celebration of life and burial at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham will be held at a later date.

