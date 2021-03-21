GRAY – Carolyn Josephine (Santosuosso) Sanson Barter, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home in Gray.

She was born in Everett, Mass, on July, 12, 1931, daughter of Arthur and Gretta Sanson. Carolyn met and fell in love with her husband of 69 years, Richard L. Barter Sr. while attending Portland High School, graduating in 1949, and then attending Northeastern Business College.

She was employed in the City of Portland auditor’s office until they were married in June, 1952. When Richard completed four years of service in the United States Navy they then settled in Portland where they raised their six children, moving to Falmouth in 1973. Family was the greatest joy of her life, always putting them before herself. She loved making every birthday, anniversary, and holiday, special for her family.

Carolyn enjoyed being a member of the Cumberland Garden Club and was proud to be a lifetime member of the Italian Heritage Center where she attended many dances, volunteered for their annual fair, played gin and attended many club functions with friends.

She was an avid bowler, but chose to raise her family instead of bowling professionally.

In addition to raising her children and bowling, she enjoyed sewing, golfing, going to garage sales with Beverly, and shopping with her daughters. She hosted many parties for her friends and family, and loved going to their condo in Florida.

She never missed a chance to go dancing with her husband, New Year’s Eve being her favorite.

Carolyn leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her husband Richard; four sons, Richard Jr. and fiancé Candice Berry, Donald and wife Deborah, Ronald and wife Maryann, David and fiancé Elaine Burnell, two daughters, Debra Barter and significant other Jon Jarrell and Carol-Lynn Grace and significant other Marc Bissonnette Jr.; nieces, Dianne Smiley and husband Sam, Denise Russell and husband David, Judy Lamoreaux and husband Phil, and nephew John Gallagher and wife Lisa.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, June Walker, sister in-law, Beverly Clark; grandson, Ryan Barter; and daughter-in-law, Melanie.

Carolyn was nanny to, and leaves behind seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; and friends.

Special and loving thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Rebecca, Courtney, Toni, Judy, and Jackie, the staff with Home Care Assistance, and the nurses and staff with Beacon Hospice for their kindness and care they gave to our mother.

A time of visitation and memorial service will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland with a graveside service at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth on Monday, July 12, with a reception to follow at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland. Service times will be announced later in the spring. To share memories or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association.

