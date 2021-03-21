ELLENTON, Fla. – Kathleen Marie Sawyer, 69, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2021 at the Manatee Memorial Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Portland on Dec. 23, 1951, to Joel C. Barnes and Ruth M. (Ward) Barnes. A Portland High School graduate in 1970, Kathy married Chandler C. Sawyer on August 12, 1972. They raised three daughters in Standish, where she was a long-time employee and volunteer for Maine School Administration District (MSAD) #6.Kathy will be remembered for her loyalty and dedication to her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Skilled in baking, knitting, sewing and quilting, she found pleasure in shopping and spending time with her sisters. She was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed attending Red Sox spring training games, while wintering in Florida with Chandler. She is predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, Billy, Tommy and Joey. Kathy is survived by her husband Chandler of 48 years; her daughter, Stephanie Sawyer and significant other Rick Robinson of Scarborough, her daughter, Allison (Sawyer) and son-in-law Greg Bowen of Biddeford, her daughter, Theresa Sawyer-Garland of So. Portland; her aunt Mildred, her uncle Robert; her sister, June and husband Joe, her sister Jo-Ellen., her sister Mary, her sister Theresa and husband Steve, her sister-in-law Tracy and husband Tony, her brother-in-law Rod and partner Tam; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Jovante and fiancé Katie, Jaylah, Jalyssa, Dorian, and Ella; her great-granddaughter Kaia, and another great-grandchild to be welcomed soon. Kathy lives on in those who loved her, as death ends a life, not a relationship. Kathy will be laid to rest at The Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, in the spring.

Guest Book