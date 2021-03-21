FREEPORT – Leland S. Anderson III, of Freeport, son of Leland S. Anderson Jr. and Marjorie Westcott Anderson of Yarmouth, passed away March 4, 2021 with his loving wife Jan at his side.Leland is survived by wife, Jan Desmarais; and sons, Lee IV and Ian Michael; sisters, Jeanne Wright and husband Brian, Peggy McKeone and husband Robert, Rosemary “Posy” Gillespie and husband Kevin, brothers, Clifford and wife Dorothy, Glenn and wife Vicki Lyn, Joel and partner Ann Gagne, Jamie and wife Kathi, Matthew and wife Whitney; 27 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and friends.The family will hold a private memorial service. A more comprehensive obituary can be found at https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.phpDonations can be made in Leland’s memory toRange Ponds Association,P.O. Box 451,Poland Spring, ME 04272.

