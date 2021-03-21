PORTLAND – Richard “Dick” Hoyt passed away in Portland on March 13, 2021. He was born in Portland on Dec. 17, 1939, the son of Warren and Evelyn Hoyt. Richard graduated from Portland High – class of ’58. He proudly served in the United States Army stationed in Germany from 1961 to 1963. Richard worked for over 40 years at Burnham and Morrill Co.

Richard was tough and resilient, as he boxed in the army, yet he was kind, generous and caring. He was a very loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, never missing a game. He was a big New England sports fan spending many weekends in the Boston area watching the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Richard played softball for Burnham & Morrill for over 20 years. In his retirement years, Richard also enjoyed going to the gym, rarely missing a day until health problems prevented him from continuing.

Richard was a past director of Little League 7, East Deering. He also coached the Burnham and Morrill Little League team. He was a post commander of Amvets Charles Loring Post 25 and was a life member of American Legion Paul Malia Post 161 and the Portland Eagles – Golden Eagle 50 year Life Member.

He is predeceased by Susie Kaklegian, his companion, soul mate and best friend for more than 17 years.

Richard is survived by his brother, Warren Hoyt of Lansing, Mich.; and sons, Richard Hoyt Jr. and wife Barbara, of Minot, Todd Hoyt and wife, Stephanie, of Saco, and son, Peter Hoyt of Portland. Additionally, he is survived by four grandchildren, Richard T. Hoyt, Matthew R. Hoyt, Alexandra D. Hoyt and Francesca S. Hoyt.

